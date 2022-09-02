The Bible vs. the U.S. Constitution

This is the 2014 classic 4-part video that took me months to talk Ted into letting me put together for us all 😊, and this was back when youtube only allowed fifteen minute videos. Assembled into one full length video now, this treasured work of his initial delivery has since inspired countless awakening believers to more courageously and confidently move forward in preaching the lilteral kingdom (government) of our loving God of the Bible.

The sooner we awaken the rest of the world to YHWH's "government built on love", the sooner we will inherit the kingdoms of the earth and stop this madnesss! So please help us share the truth of how the Bible was once America's literal lawbook, back when we were a new nation, prosperous, and happy!

Blessings to all who are trusting in Him and seeking His righteousness for our nation and world,

-dwaine