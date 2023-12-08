Create New Account
Patching Superheroes w/ Dame Lillian - 001 - 7 Dec '23
Wellness Superheroes
Published 12 hours ago

In this episode, Jodi & Annie share their health updates since patching, and Lillian shares about the benefits of X49 & Aeon patches, and also importance of protecting yourself while flying.


We also share an exciting announcement and amazing LIFE-CHANGING testimonies of seniors who have been using the patches.


To LEARN more about the patches, go HERE: https://patchingsuperheroes.com


Where to BUY: https://lifewave.com/wellnesssuperheroes/enrollment/packs


Join our COMMUNITY: https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes

Disclaimer: These patches are not intended to TREAT, PREVENT or CURE any disease. We do not claim heal, cure, treat or diagnose nor do we offer protocols.


The suggestions mentioned here do not replace the diagnosis and treatment by a qualified licensed healthcare professional.


We strongly recommend you consult your doctor concerning any specific health challenge or treatment you require.


No medical claims are being made with the suggestions here. 

Intended for Human Use Only.

Keywords
healthregenerationlight therapyphotobiomodulationmed bedcell activationstartrek technology

