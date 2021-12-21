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Canadian Cannabis Options & Influences
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20 views • December 21, 2021
Brightfield Group conducted an online survey to determine which #cannabisbrands resonate with budtenders and why, as well as identify what factors #budtenders consider before recommending certain brands.
Summary:
•How are budtenders influencing purchases?
•How does budtender cannabis use impact their recommendations?
•How can budtenders be influenced?
•How do budtenders feel about the industry and their jobs?
•Key takeaways
Episode 848 The #TalkingHedge dives into Brightfield Group’s report…
https://youtu.be/OhU_JD1eEWA
#CannabisData #CannabisAnalytics
Summary:
•How are budtenders influencing purchases?
•How does budtender cannabis use impact their recommendations?
•How can budtenders be influenced?
•How do budtenders feel about the industry and their jobs?
•Key takeaways
Episode 848 The #TalkingHedge dives into Brightfield Group’s report…
https://youtu.be/OhU_JD1eEWA
#CannabisData #CannabisAnalytics
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