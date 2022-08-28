1972 MOODY BLUES SONG FORETOLD THE VERY DAY WE ARE LIVING IN NOW



Moody Blues Lyrics

album: "Seventh Sojourn" (1972)

Lost In A Lost World-Mike Pinder

I woke up today, I was crying

Lost in a lost world

So many people are dying

Lost in a lost world

Some of them are living an illusion

Bounded by the darkness of their minds

In their eyes it's nation against nation, against nation (Matt 24:7)

With racial pride (BLM Marxism)

Sad hearts they hide

Thinking only of themselves

They shun the light (Jesus Christ)

They think they're right

Living in their empty shells

Oh, can you see their world is crashing

(so many people, so many people)

Crashing down around their feet

Angry people in the street (Anarchists)

Telling them they've had their fill

Of politics that wound and kill

Grow the Seeds of Evolution–(Colleges,Universities-Darwin)

(so many people, so many people)

Revolution (Communism) never won

It's just another form of gun

To do again what they have done

With all our brothers' youngest sons

(so many people, so many people)

Everywhere you go you see them searching

Everywhere you turn you feel the pain

Everyone is looking for the answers

Well, look again

Come on my friend

Love will find them in the end



Come on my friend

We've got to bend On our knees and say a prayer

Oh, can you feel the world is pining



(so many people, so many people)

Pining for someone who really cares

Enough to share His love with all of us (Jesus Christ)

(so many people, so many people)

So we can be An ever loving family

Have we forgotten we're all children

(so many people, so many people)

Children from a family tree (Adam & Eve)

That's longer than a centipede

Started long ago when you and I

Were only love (Created In The Image Of God)

(so many people, so many people)



I woke up today, I was crying

Lost in a lost world

So many people are dying

Lost in a lost world

So many people, so many people

People lost in a lost world

So many people, so many people

People lost in a lost world