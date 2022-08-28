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1972 MOODY BLUES SONG FORETOLD THE VERY DAY WE ARE LIVING IN NOW
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
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1151 views • August 28, 2022

Moody Blues Lyrics

album: "Seventh Sojourn" (1972)

Lost In A Lost World-Mike Pinder

I woke up today, I was crying
Lost in a lost world
So many people are dying
Lost in a lost world

Some of them are living an illusion
Bounded by the darkness of their minds
In their eyes it's nation against nation, against nation (Matt 24:7)
With racial pride (BLM Marxism)
Sad hearts they hide
Thinking only of themselves

They shun the light (Jesus Christ)
They think they're right
Living in their empty shells

Oh, can you see their world is crashing
(so many people, so many people)
Crashing down around their feet
Angry people in the street (Anarchists)
Telling them they've had their fill
Of politics that wound and kill

Grow the Seeds of Evolution–(Colleges,Universities-Darwin)
(so many people, so many people)
Revolution (Communism) never won
It's just another form of gun
To do again what they have done
With all our brothers' youngest sons
(so many people, so many people)

Everywhere you go you see them searching
Everywhere you turn you feel the pain
Everyone is looking for the answers
Well, look again
Come on my friend
Love will find them in the end

Come on my friend
We've got to bend On our knees and say a prayer 

Oh, can you feel the world is pining

(so many people, so many people)
Pining for someone who really cares
Enough to share His love with all of us (Jesus Christ)
(so many people, so many people)
So we can be An ever loving family

Have we forgotten we're all children
(so many people, so many people)
Children from a family tree (Adam & Eve)
That's longer than a centipede
Started long ago when you and I
Were only love (Created In The Image Of God)
(so many people, so many people)

I woke up today, I was crying
Lost in a lost world
So many people are dying
Lost in a lost world

So many people, so many people
People lost in a lost world
So many people, so many people
People lost in a lost world

Keywords
civil waranarchycommunismbible prophecymarxismdarwinismendtimesmatt 24ethnic strife
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