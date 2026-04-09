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Episode 471: CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS, AI EXPANSION, AND COVID VACCINE INJURY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Today on The HighWire, major questions are surrounding Climate Lockdowns, artificial intelligence expansion, and emerging treatments for COVID vaccine injury.


But first, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces the launch of ‘The Secretary Kennedy Podcast,’ a new podcast where he will communicate directly with the public outside traditional media channels. He recently unveiled new federal action targeting microplastics contamination in drinking water, as concerns grow about plastic particles in the environment and the human body.


Then, Jefferey Jaxen reports on the accelerating expansion of artificial intelligence and the massive data center infrastructure needed to power it. As plans for data centers spread across the country, communities and states like Maine and Wisconsin are beginning to push back over the enormous water and energy demands required to support the AI boom.


Also, is our blood supply safe? We dive into the growing debate around blood donation policies following COVID-19 vaccination, and rising public concern about transparency within an already strained blood supply system.


Next, residents in several states are urged to stay indoors as air quality alerts spread amid rising pollution levels, prompting questions about whether these warnings reflect a genuine public health threat or something more.


Plus, Del sits down with Dr. Tina Peers to discuss her personal experience with COVID vaccine injury and the treatment protocols she has explored for spike protein-related illness.


Finally, chiropractor and Freedom Summit founder Dr. Jerod Ochsendorf joins the show to discuss the rapidly growing medical freedom movement and how patients and practitioners are building alternative health networks outside traditional institutions.


Guests: Dr. Tina Peers, Dr. Jerod Ochsendorf


Airdate: April 9, 2026

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