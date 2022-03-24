© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TikToker Gets Ukraine Mall Blown up after Posting Pictures of Military Vehicles Inside Human Shields
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 24, 2022
TikToker Gets Ukraine Mall Blown up after Posting Pictures of Military Vehicles Inside Human Shields
Avidan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHI2XBJDuHM
TikToker gets Ukraine Mall Blown up after Posting Pictures of Military Vehicles Inside
https://www.businessinsider.com/tiktoker-arrested-filmed-ukraine-military-near-mall-later-bombed-2022-3
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3153483434931349
A TikToker in Ukraine has been detained by SBUKraine officers after it is revealed that had given away the location of a defensive military operation inside and nearby a civilian shopping mall outside of Kiev. The Mall was obliterated on Sunday, MSM has reported very little on whether or not there was a military installation there, but this video leaves very little room for doubt.
Avidan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHI2XBJDuHM
TikToker gets Ukraine Mall Blown up after Posting Pictures of Military Vehicles Inside
https://www.businessinsider.com/tiktoker-arrested-filmed-ukraine-military-near-mall-later-bombed-2022-3
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3153483434931349
A TikToker in Ukraine has been detained by SBUKraine officers after it is revealed that had given away the location of a defensive military operation inside and nearby a civilian shopping mall outside of Kiev. The Mall was obliterated on Sunday, MSM has reported very little on whether or not there was a military installation there, but this video leaves very little room for doubt.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.