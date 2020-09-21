© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (21September20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • September 21, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:18 Restaurants were asking customers for contact tracing info. Now they’re asking for — phone numbers. Colleges are paying students to snitch on each other to condition them for overt surveillance
— 00:13:46 DARPA’s involvement in implantable biochip to detect COVID — it has ALWAYS been about Geospatial Intel & surveillance and a global ID for everyone
— 00:31:24 Constitutional judges & Constitutional Sheriffs — the last remnants of legitimate government
— 00:39:22 Massive UK protest in Trafalgar Square characterized by media as “conspiracy theory” as both BoJo & Khan escalate fines & lockdown tyranny
— 01:00:36 How we TAKE back our liberty and shut down the “new normal”
— 01:13:13 What we can do about mandatory vaccines — pushed by CORPORATIONS
— 01:26:47 Listeners send plans of rushed vaccination facilities being built now, lavishly funded without regard for building codes — like the vaccine itself
— 01:27:57 The insanity of the left over RBG. But is it insane for us to think that we can fix government and society by vesting unconstitutional, dictatorial powers in the Supreme Court?
— 01:37:11 What is likely to happen in RBG’s replacement? A look at the process & the hypocrisy of BOTH parties when it comes to replacing judges in election years
— 01:45:08 A look at the candidates and the history of SCOTUS picks for Republicans
— 01:54:31 POST-ELECTION consequences of the Supreme Court
–––––––––––––––
Dems’ Scorched Earth Plans if They Lose SCOTUS
Desc: Democrats can’t LEGITIMATELY and LEGALLY stop Republicans from replacing RBG. But they have a scorched earth plan. And, the POST-ELECTION consequences of the Supreme Court
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:18 Restaurants were asking customers for contact tracing info. Now they’re asking for — phone numbers. Colleges are paying students to snitch on each other to condition them for overt surveillance
— 00:13:46 DARPA’s involvement in implantable biochip to detect COVID — it has ALWAYS been about Geospatial Intel & surveillance and a global ID for everyone
— 00:31:24 Constitutional judges & Constitutional Sheriffs — the last remnants of legitimate government
— 00:39:22 Massive UK protest in Trafalgar Square characterized by media as “conspiracy theory” as both BoJo & Khan escalate fines & lockdown tyranny
— 01:00:36 How we TAKE back our liberty and shut down the “new normal”
— 01:13:13 What we can do about mandatory vaccines — pushed by CORPORATIONS
— 01:26:47 Listeners send plans of rushed vaccination facilities being built now, lavishly funded without regard for building codes — like the vaccine itself
— 01:27:57 The insanity of the left over RBG. But is it insane for us to think that we can fix government and society by vesting unconstitutional, dictatorial powers in the Supreme Court?
— 01:37:11 What is likely to happen in RBG’s replacement? A look at the process & the hypocrisy of BOTH parties when it comes to replacing judges in election years
— 01:45:08 A look at the candidates and the history of SCOTUS picks for Republicans
— 01:54:31 POST-ELECTION consequences of the Supreme Court
–––––––––––––––
Dems’ Scorched Earth Plans if They Lose SCOTUS
Desc: Democrats can’t LEGITIMATELY and LEGALLY stop Republicans from replacing RBG. But they have a scorched earth plan. And, the POST-ELECTION consequences of the Supreme Court
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.