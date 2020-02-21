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Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother 'to keep him in U.S.', reveals Somali community leader
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21 views • February 21, 2020
By Martin Gould In Minneapolis, Minnesota, For Dailymail.com
18:26 20 Feb 2020, updated 19:31 20 Feb 2020
Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother and said she would 'do what she had to do to get him "papers" to keep him in U.S.', reveals Somali community leader
TO SEE THE ENTIRE ARTICLE GO TO THE LINK BELOW
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8013283/amp/Ilhan-Omar-DID-marry-brother-reveals-Somali-community-leader.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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18:26 20 Feb 2020, updated 19:31 20 Feb 2020
Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother and said she would 'do what she had to do to get him "papers" to keep him in U.S.', reveals Somali community leader
TO SEE THE ENTIRE ARTICLE GO TO THE LINK BELOW
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8013283/amp/Ilhan-Omar-DID-marry-brother-reveals-Somali-community-leader.html
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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