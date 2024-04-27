This is a MASSIVE win against WHO Pandemic Treaty, or is it Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content

The World Health Organization has made major changes to the Pandemic Treaty, the most important change being that it would no longer be a binding document that would remove a country’s ability to make its own decisions about pandemics and pandemic measures. This is the document that the WHO was trying to pass that would give the organization the power to implement pandemic measures such as lockdowns, vaccines and other treatment. It would mandate population censorship and give the WHO the power to declare anything a pandemic risk and re-organize all business and land use. The changes are less bad but the document is still a power grab. Watch, read and tell your representatives what you think!

