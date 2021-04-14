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UK Column News - 14th April 2021 - NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy
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110 views • April 15, 2021
Original video - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-14th-april-2021
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy
16:46 - What Is The Justification For COVID 19 Mass Vaccination Program?
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/riEyv
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-ques...
ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3uH2fLs
Royal College Of Surgeons Report: - https://cutt.ly/1viv8A2
Prof Neil Mortensen Statement: - https://cutt.ly/qviblxA
Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB
Biometrics Paper: - https://cutt.ly/Rvim8FY
25:08 - Guardian Misdirection Propaganda
Sources
***********
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/YvGBg
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-2-t-cell-tra...
28:48 - Vaccination Program Expanded
Sources:
************
Matt Hancock Statement: https://bit.ly/3df4uzx
29:39 - Medical Censorship and Propaganda
Sources:
*************
BJ Notice: - https://bit.ly/3sgfCR5
BMJ Original Post: - https://archive.is/eoHUE
Article: - https://bit.ly/3geRrA7
Lancashire CC: https://bit.ly/3dgqKcs
34:58 - Sports Personality Harangued after Questioning Jabs
Sources
************
ZDF Interview: - https://bit.ly/3sbKh20
43:09 - Important UK Column Content
Sources:
************
No smoke without Fire Part 3: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-ad...
No smoke Without Fire Part 4: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL9mMTDSrzY
MarK Anderson Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJH5YcibUwY
Article: - https://bit.ly/3e6Vtbj
44:34 - Trouble Brewing in Nagorno-Karabakh
Sources:
************
Eastern Approaches Podcast: - https://cutt.ly/oviR0cl
DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/gviE1C6
48:13 - Constitutional Freedom
Sources:
*************
Dissident's Guide Playlist: - https://bit.ly/3mPYJLV
Not The BBC: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClhbLPi45TQ7hcjVdI387A
Not The BBC Newsletter: - https://www.notbbc.news/subscribe
Sheep Farm, Meet The Flockers: - https://cutt.ly/YviTBfb
50:31 - Lt.General Sees The Deception Behind Lockdown
Sources:
************
CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3sdwwQd
55:09 - Quarantine Inspectors
Sources:
*************
Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2ONQvaB
Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/
57:23 - German Judges "Sensational" Ruling
Sources:
*************
Check the Evidence: - https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/
2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3thPAy5
59:47 - Philippines Question COVID Narrative:
Sources:
*************
Manilla Times article: - https://cutt.ly/nviUSKd
01:01:32 - Spanish Police Officer Stands Up to Covid Rules
Sources:
***********
Elmundo Article: - https://bit.ly/32b7U00
01:02:31 - Portuguese Police Stop Tree Planting
Sources:
************
Article: - https://bit.ly/3aaLMHy
01:04:10 - MP Presents Tree Planting Bill
Sources:
************
Tree-Lined Streets Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2766
01:05:25 - NHS Data Sharing Is Based On Good Practice Apparently
Sources:
************
NHS Data Matters: - https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matters/
UKRI Report: - https://bit.ly/3g9yRJz
3KQ: - https://www.3kq.co.uk/
01:12:05 - Daily Snail Review
https://stamat.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:27 - NHS Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Policy
16:46 - What Is The Justification For COVID 19 Mass Vaccination Program?
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/riEyv
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/deceptive-construction-why-we-must-ques...
ONS Mortality Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3uH2fLs
Royal College Of Surgeons Report: - https://cutt.ly/1viv8A2
Prof Neil Mortensen Statement: - https://cutt.ly/qviblxA
Spectator Article: - https://archive.is/noHMB
Biometrics Paper: - https://cutt.ly/Rvim8FY
25:08 - Guardian Misdirection Propaganda
Sources
***********
Guardian Article: - https://archive.is/YvGBg
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-2-t-cell-tra...
28:48 - Vaccination Program Expanded
Sources:
************
Matt Hancock Statement: https://bit.ly/3df4uzx
29:39 - Medical Censorship and Propaganda
Sources:
*************
BJ Notice: - https://bit.ly/3sgfCR5
BMJ Original Post: - https://archive.is/eoHUE
Article: - https://bit.ly/3geRrA7
Lancashire CC: https://bit.ly/3dgqKcs
34:58 - Sports Personality Harangued after Questioning Jabs
Sources
************
ZDF Interview: - https://bit.ly/3sbKh20
43:09 - Important UK Column Content
Sources:
************
No smoke without Fire Part 3: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-ad...
No smoke Without Fire Part 4: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iL9mMTDSrzY
MarK Anderson Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJH5YcibUwY
Article: - https://bit.ly/3e6Vtbj
44:34 - Trouble Brewing in Nagorno-Karabakh
Sources:
************
Eastern Approaches Podcast: - https://cutt.ly/oviR0cl
DO Article: - https://cutt.ly/gviE1C6
48:13 - Constitutional Freedom
Sources:
*************
Dissident's Guide Playlist: - https://bit.ly/3mPYJLV
Not The BBC: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClhbLPi45TQ7hcjVdI387A
Not The BBC Newsletter: - https://www.notbbc.news/subscribe
Sheep Farm, Meet The Flockers: - https://cutt.ly/YviTBfb
50:31 - Lt.General Sees The Deception Behind Lockdown
Sources:
************
CW Article: - https://bit.ly/3sdwwQd
55:09 - Quarantine Inspectors
Sources:
*************
Government Announcement: - https://bit.ly/2ONQvaB
Mitie: - https://www.mitie.com/
57:23 - German Judges "Sensational" Ruling
Sources:
*************
Check the Evidence: - https://www.checktheevidence.com/wordpress/
2020 News Article: - https://bit.ly/3thPAy5
59:47 - Philippines Question COVID Narrative:
Sources:
*************
Manilla Times article: - https://cutt.ly/nviUSKd
01:01:32 - Spanish Police Officer Stands Up to Covid Rules
Sources:
***********
Elmundo Article: - https://bit.ly/32b7U00
01:02:31 - Portuguese Police Stop Tree Planting
Sources:
************
Article: - https://bit.ly/3aaLMHy
01:04:10 - MP Presents Tree Planting Bill
Sources:
************
Tree-Lined Streets Bill: - https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2766
01:05:25 - NHS Data Sharing Is Based On Good Practice Apparently
Sources:
************
NHS Data Matters: - https://www.nhs.uk/your-nhs-data-matters/
UKRI Report: - https://bit.ly/3g9yRJz
3KQ: - https://www.3kq.co.uk/
01:12:05 - Daily Snail Review
https://stamat.org/
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