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No Vax, No Food? UK Supermarkets may Require Vax Passport
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213 views • February 16, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 15 Feb 2021
UK's Dominic Raab turned heads this morning, suggesting supermarkets "could" require Vaccine Passports in the near future. Drastic changes to retail are coming soon as consumers' access to food is limited, selection shrinks, and prices rise. How far will we allow these agendas to go before finally stopping them?
UK's Dominic Raab turned heads this morning, suggesting supermarkets "could" require Vaccine Passports in the near future. Drastic changes to retail are coming soon as consumers' access to food is limited, selection shrinks, and prices rise. How far will we allow these agendas to go before finally stopping them?
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