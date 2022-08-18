Realty Check - Normal Has Gone Forever | Steve Quayle Joins Doug Hagmann | The Hagmann Report (FULL SHOW) 8/18/2022

"THEATRICUS -DESTRUCTICUS”

1.) Megadrought: A megadeath that looms large across the US; Water wars are here and will worsen.



2.) Food recalls are bogus. The end-time killing machine government controllers will simply take anything and everything they want.

3.) The death of farming, ranching and food processing is underway, that will ultimately thrust the US into starvation.

4.) War is coming to Americans’ front doors based on the training and arming of the new hires for an IRS army having a willingness to kill.

5.) Conservative Christians, those who are critical of the Mar-a-Lago raid, American nationalists will be blamed for a false flag attack in the Continental US. This includes a nuclear detonation, which will be a lie.

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