【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/15/2022 The embassy zone is just beside our protesting cohort, and the influence of protest will be enlarged

Summary：12/15/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL, Oshin introduced the environment of the protest site in Tokyo, Japan. It is located in a prosperous area and is the foreign embassies area. The embassies of Saudi and Spain are on the left and right side of our protest site. these diplomats they have responsibilities to collect dynamic information of Japanese society and send back to their countries. Once we stick up for 90 days, the impact will be destined to be amplified.



