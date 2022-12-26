Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】 12/15/2022 The embassy zone is just beside our protesting cohort, and the influence of protest will be enlarged
0 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/624799

Summary：12/15/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL, Oshin introduced the environment of the protest site in Tokyo, Japan. It is located in a prosperous area and is the foreign embassies area. The embassies of Saudi and Spain are on the left and right side of our protest site. these diplomats they have responsibilities to collect dynamic information of Japanese society and send back to their countries. Once we stick up for 90 days, the impact will be destined to be amplified.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket