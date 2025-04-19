Tucker Carlson ft Maxime Bernier (Commercial free)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An amazing interview between Tucker and Mad Max Bernier.
I was surprised at what Max disclosed but happy to see that drive and determination after 3 failed elections as the PPC leader.
Maybe 2025 will be a breakout year for his party "The Peoples Party Of Canada"
You can catch this interview at Tucker Carlson on X as well