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Can you get a DUI in a parked car? - DUI Law Firm Denver
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32 views • May 25, 2022
Unfortunately the answer is Yes. This comes as a big surprise to poeple but they usually don't find out that this is true until they get a DUI for sleeping in their car.
The law states that if you're in control of the vehicle you can be convicted of a DUI regardless of if you are driving or not. This means that the idea of sleeping it off in a car may land you in jail facing DUI charges.
If you need to defend against DWAI check out this page https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/dwai-denver/
Read about this topic here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-when-parked/
The law states that if you're in control of the vehicle you can be convicted of a DUI regardless of if you are driving or not. This means that the idea of sleeping it off in a car may land you in jail facing DUI charges.
If you need to defend against DWAI check out this page https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/dwai-denver/
Read about this topic here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-when-parked/
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