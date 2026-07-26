The Bond Market, Bitcoin & CBDCs: The Perfect Financial Storm - Dr. Kirk Elliott

Dr. Kirk Elliott joins David and Stacy Whited to break down the growing financial storm forming across the bond market, Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and central bank digital currencies. As bond yields rise, global debt pressures intensify, and divisions emerge within the Bitcoin community, could multiple major asset classes be heading toward severe volatility at the same time? Dr. Kirk explains why proposed changes to Bitcoin’s original purpose could fracture investor confidence, why Michael Saylor is raising concerns, and how the development of CBDCs in dozens of countries could reshape the global financial system. They also discuss the threat of quantum computing, the difference between centralized and decentralized digital currencies, and why privacy and financial sovereignty are becoming increasingly important. While digital assets and traditional markets face uncertainty, central banks continue accumulating physical gold. Dr. Kirk reveals why gold and silver may provide protection from the financial instability, digital control, and economic disruption that could be coming.Learn more and download a free copy of Thriving in the Economic Tsunami at www.FlyoverGold.com.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900BOOK: Thriving in the Economic Tsunami by Dr. Kirk Elliotthttps://www.amazon.com/Thriving-Economic-Tsunami-Kirk-Elliott/dp/B0BR8K2R5YCheck out our other economic updates here ▶ https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+93kmffv-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: