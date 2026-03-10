"Iran doesn't have Tomahawk missiles, Donald Trump! The claim is beyond asinine" - Chuck Schumer

"Iran doesn't have Tomahawk missiles, Donald Trump! The claim is beyond asinine. He says whatever pops into his head no matter what the truth is. And we all know he lies, but on something as formidable as this, it's appalling." - Chuck Schumer

🐻 The Democrats, of course, are totally ready to exploit the PR disaster caused by the lack of connection between Trump’s brain and his mouth.

Adding:

Iran’s IRGC says it carried out missile strikes on Ramat David Airbase, Haifa Airport, and missile launch sites in eastern Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, The Epstein Coalition continues strikes on Tehran.

Adding:

💬🇸🇾 An Iraqi source told NAYA (nayaforiraq) that the military council of the Iraqi Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada has decided to advance toward Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah and incorporate them into Iraq’s geographic sphere if al-Julani launches any military move toward Lebanon.

And: Syrian Presidency: President Al-Sharaa expressed his support for the Lebanese President's efforts to disarm Hezbollah and prevent the region from facing repercussions.