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Shocking Covid-19 Document Released By Pentagon
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910 views • October 04, 2021
📡 U̶n̶c̶e̶n̶s̶o̶r̶e̶d̶ 24/7 Coverage: https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/the-alex-jones-show
⚔️ Support #Infowars: https://ifw.io/9ddbde
📰 Read More:
Waning Effect of #COVIDVaccines: https://ifw.io/b2be4d
No Covid-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: https://ifw.io/xi4
#Fauci Says Give Up What You Consider Your Individual Rights: https://ifw.io/1v3
⚔️ Support #Infowars: https://ifw.io/9ddbde
📰 Read More:
Waning Effect of #COVIDVaccines: https://ifw.io/b2be4d
No Covid-19 Vaccine Religious Exemptions: https://ifw.io/xi4
#Fauci Says Give Up What You Consider Your Individual Rights: https://ifw.io/1v3
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