Technofascist Takeover - 6 videos to watch and share

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I recommend 6 videos from several experts in their fields who all seem to be pointing in the same direction. They and I comment on the scamdemic, the proposed vaccines, the overthrow of our financial system & the Marxist riots. This is - without a doubt - the attempted imposition of the Technofascists' dreamed of Digital Gulag called the 4th Industrial Revolution
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References:
VIDEO: Cartoon Bill https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQcvuftqXFY
VIDEO: Patrick Wood, Technocracy coup taking place: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7hSS6BlXRM
VIDEO: RFK Jr & others speaking in Colorado re mandatory vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eawj5rOvDI0
VIDEO: Solari Report – These are not vaccines (with John Rappoport): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT0Nl...
VIDEO: Solari Report James Corbett: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAwXQli8__k
VIDEO: Spiro Skouras: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6pzXrEBqR0
VIDEO: 4th Industrial REvolution / World Economic Forum:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
Report on Human Trafficking, 2018, FATF:
https://www.fatf-gafi.org/media/fatf/content/images/Human-Trafficking-2018.pdf