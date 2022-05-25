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The valley of decision & the day of the Lord
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63 views • May 25, 2022
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The video was produced in the Camotes Islands, the Philippines on May 25, 2022.
In Joel 3:14 we read, Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the Lord is near in the valley of decision.
With our minds, which is located IN our foreheads, we make decisions. When the mark of the Vatican beast shall be enforced, the whole world will be in the valley of decision and decide to either accept or receive with their minds, the mark of the Vatican beast which will be the enforcement of SUNday rest and worship, which goes against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God.
For those who will decide, with their minds, which is IN their foreheads, to accept the mark of the beast, the seven last plagues of an offended but just God awaits them as per Revelation 16. And for them, the day of the Lord shall be a day of darkness as per Amos 5:18, 20.
But for the saints of God, who keep the commandments of God, as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17, and have the faith of Jesus, the day of the Lord shall be the greatest day of their lives as they will be made immortal and meet the Lord Jesus Christ in the clouds of heaven as per 1 Corinthians 15:52-55 and 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the Camotes Islands, the Philippines on May 25, 2022.
In Joel 3:14 we read, Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the Lord is near in the valley of decision.
With our minds, which is located IN our foreheads, we make decisions. When the mark of the Vatican beast shall be enforced, the whole world will be in the valley of decision and decide to either accept or receive with their minds, the mark of the Vatican beast which will be the enforcement of SUNday rest and worship, which goes against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God.
For those who will decide, with their minds, which is IN their foreheads, to accept the mark of the beast, the seven last plagues of an offended but just God awaits them as per Revelation 16. And for them, the day of the Lord shall be a day of darkness as per Amos 5:18, 20.
But for the saints of God, who keep the commandments of God, as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17, and have the faith of Jesus, the day of the Lord shall be the greatest day of their lives as they will be made immortal and meet the Lord Jesus Christ in the clouds of heaven as per 1 Corinthians 15:52-55 and 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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