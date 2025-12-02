© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
Dr. Paul Thomas studied 3,324 children and found unvaccinated kids had FEWER doctor visits and BETTER health outcomes. Instead of investigating the findings, the Oregon Medical Board suspended Dr. Thomas’s license—just days after the study was published. Months later, the study was retracted. He isn’t the only one who faced swift punishment for publishing inconvenient science. Other doctors have faced similar consequences for exposing the same pattern. Here’s what his data showed:
Fever – 9.1× higher in vaccinated
Ear Pain – 3.4× higher
Otitis Media (Ear Infections) – 2.9× higher
Conjunctivitis – 2.4× higher
Eye Disorders (Other) – 1.8× higher
Asthma – 5.2× higher
Allergic Rhinitis (Hay Fever) – 6.9× higher
Sinusitis – 4.3× higher
Breathing Issues – 2.9× higher
Anemia – 5.5× higher
Eczema – 4.5× higher
Urticaria (Hives) – 2.1× higher
Dermatitis – 1.4× higher
Behavioral Issues – 4.1× higher
Gastroenteritis – 4.7× higher
Weight/Eating Disorders – 2.5× higher
ADHD – 0 cases in unvaccinated group