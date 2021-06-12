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Choose The WAY - Make Your Paths Straight - Jesus Christ - The ONE WAY Home
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21 views • June 12, 2021
I pray that we all understand this. As with everything else, His Spirit will testify to the truthfulness of all things... "Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?"
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Music From Music for YouTube Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0fHaNNPZ43cC3gxkh0OkOQ
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