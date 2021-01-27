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Masks Are “Talismans”(Something Producing Magical Effects) “Prestigious” Medical Journal Claims.
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41 views • January 27, 2021
New England Journal of Medicine has stated that masks have little to no benefit for the general population and are considered "magical" as they refer to them as "talismans."
While we want to help others stay safe and healthy, the recommendations for mask-wearing is not helping the lives and health of our communities. If masks have established risks for the wearer, we will not comply with any recommendations or "orders" attempting to force a medical "procedure" upon us.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/masks-are-talismanssomething-producing-magical-effects-prestigious-medical-journal-claims/
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Join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
While we want to help others stay safe and healthy, the recommendations for mask-wearing is not helping the lives and health of our communities. If masks have established risks for the wearer, we will not comply with any recommendations or "orders" attempting to force a medical "procedure" upon us.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/masks-are-talismanssomething-producing-magical-effects-prestigious-medical-journal-claims/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/
Join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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