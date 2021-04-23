© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Protect Yourself From EMF 5G Radiation
Follow
6
Share
Report
861 views • April 23, 2021
Brain cell and DNA damage, Physical pain, cataracts, heart arrhythmia, compromised immunity.
Potassium Iodide. I have covered this compound in previous videos so check that out too if you’d like. But when it comes to radiation of any kind, the thyroid is the most susceptible and most important gland in protection. The thyroid ensures programmed cell death of damaged and diseased cells. Cancer cells shrink when given iodine. It also helps to remove heavy metals and has a protective effect on brain tissue.
It is always important to be sure not to overdose on iodine. I would stick to the recommended amounts but be consistent with it as it’s sometimes hard to retain iodine with all the exposure we have to the other halogens that can push it out. It’s also very helpful to take it with magnesium, vitamin C, and selenium for better bioavailability.
Next up is spirulina, a 5g bioshield. This provides cell protection and proper bone marrow functioning including production of red blood cells which are destroyed by EMF radiation. Be sure to take the recommended serving size consistently here as well. I would take the powder form as it’s easier to get a large amount in quickly. I don’t enjoy the taste so mixing it into a drink is just not my thing. If you are like me, try throwing the scoop of powder in your mouth and quickly washing it down with a drink of orange juice. That’s the quick and painless way.
I already kind of mentioned selenium with the iodine stack. Selenium is so important because it protects your DNA from radiation damage. Add in the fact that it helps to better utilize iodine, and you have a must-need mineral in selenium for EMF radiation.
Mineral intake in general is vitally important when exposed to radiation, electrolytes especially. You far more likely to lose these nutrients because of radiation. So if you are already concerned that you may be low in potassium, magnesium, and calcium, be sure to supplement accordingly. Also check out my videos on electrolytes for great food options as well. EMF radiation actually removes the protective calcium coating from the outside of cells which leads to losses of all these minerals.
Finally I want to mention supplements with high antioxidant content. You may already know of some great ones and if you are currently taking some, keep doing so. These are supplements like curcumin, alpha-lipoic acid, green tea, vitamins c and e, and astaxanthin. I’m not a major fan personally of these as many can lower testosterone levels. But if you know that you have had major exposure to radiation, then by all means go nuts. The vitamins are obviously of no threat to T levels but the others are questionable at best. I would prefer to just eat a high antioxidant content diet.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
Twitter https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/RkSaLd7OkvzB/
Potassium Iodide. I have covered this compound in previous videos so check that out too if you’d like. But when it comes to radiation of any kind, the thyroid is the most susceptible and most important gland in protection. The thyroid ensures programmed cell death of damaged and diseased cells. Cancer cells shrink when given iodine. It also helps to remove heavy metals and has a protective effect on brain tissue.
It is always important to be sure not to overdose on iodine. I would stick to the recommended amounts but be consistent with it as it’s sometimes hard to retain iodine with all the exposure we have to the other halogens that can push it out. It’s also very helpful to take it with magnesium, vitamin C, and selenium for better bioavailability.
Next up is spirulina, a 5g bioshield. This provides cell protection and proper bone marrow functioning including production of red blood cells which are destroyed by EMF radiation. Be sure to take the recommended serving size consistently here as well. I would take the powder form as it’s easier to get a large amount in quickly. I don’t enjoy the taste so mixing it into a drink is just not my thing. If you are like me, try throwing the scoop of powder in your mouth and quickly washing it down with a drink of orange juice. That’s the quick and painless way.
I already kind of mentioned selenium with the iodine stack. Selenium is so important because it protects your DNA from radiation damage. Add in the fact that it helps to better utilize iodine, and you have a must-need mineral in selenium for EMF radiation.
Mineral intake in general is vitally important when exposed to radiation, electrolytes especially. You far more likely to lose these nutrients because of radiation. So if you are already concerned that you may be low in potassium, magnesium, and calcium, be sure to supplement accordingly. Also check out my videos on electrolytes for great food options as well. EMF radiation actually removes the protective calcium coating from the outside of cells which leads to losses of all these minerals.
Finally I want to mention supplements with high antioxidant content. You may already know of some great ones and if you are currently taking some, keep doing so. These are supplements like curcumin, alpha-lipoic acid, green tea, vitamins c and e, and astaxanthin. I’m not a major fan personally of these as many can lower testosterone levels. But if you know that you have had major exposure to radiation, then by all means go nuts. The vitamins are obviously of no threat to T levels but the others are questionable at best. I would prefer to just eat a high antioxidant content diet.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/supplementalsense/
Twitter https://twitter.com/SupplementalSe1
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/RkSaLd7OkvzB/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.