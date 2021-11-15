The ROOT CAUSE Of Disease & How To PREVENT IT | Dr. Zach Bush

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Gut health is at the forefront of complaints of Americans. Some 80% of our population now recognizes some disorder within the gastrointestinal tract—everything from reflux, to food allergies, to inflammatory bowel syndrome, and inflammatory bowel diseases—we are a suffering population when it comes to gut health.
In this episode of The Dhru Purohit Podcast, Dhru takes a deep dive into the topic of gut health with Dr. Zach Bush. They talk about how we are facing the largest disease epidemic in history due to the loss of microbiome diversity and that a connection to nature is our saving grace.
Zach Bush, MD, is a physician specializing in internal medicine, endocrinology, and hospice care. He is an internationally recognized educator and thought leader on the microbiome as it relates to health, disease, and food systems. Dr. Zach founded Seraphic Group and the non-profit Farmer’s Footprint to develop root-cause solutions for human and ecological health. His passion for education reaches across many disciplines, including topics such as the role of soil and water ecosystems in human genomics, immunity, and gut-brain health. His education has highlighted the need for a radical departure from chemical farming and pharmacy, and his ongoing efforts are providing a path for consumers, farmers, and mega-industries to work together for a healthy future for people and the planet.
In this episode, we dive into:
- The biggest misconception about gut health (0:27)
- Where the gut actually starts (5:02)
- What Dr. Zach learned from his mom’s health challenges (7:35)
- How all diseases are the byproduct of miscommunication (15:35)
- Antibiotic use and the susceptibility to depression (21:32)
- The first steps to take to balance the gut microbiome (26:30)
- Why glyphosate is ground zero of the chronic disease epidemic (44:01)
- The connection between sleep and gut health (59:24)
- How movement impacts the microbiome (1:03:10)
- The power of fermented foods (1:07:24)
- Why Dr. Zach is terrified of fake meats (1:10:28)
- Dr. Zach’s view on supplements (1:15:10)
Also mentioned in this episode:
- ION Microbiome Products - https://intelligenceofnature.com/
- Dr. Zach’s Virtual Education Experience - https://intrinsichealthseries.com/
- The Four Minute Workout - https://youtu.be/PwJCJToQmps
For more on Zach Bush you can follow him on Instagram @zachbushmd, on Facebook @zachbushmd, on Twitter @drzachbush, on YouTube @zachbushmd, and through his website https://zachbushmd.com and https://farmersfootprint.us.
For more on Dhru Purohit, be sure to follow him on Instagram @dhrupurohit, on Facebook @dhruxpurohit, on Twitter @dhrupurohit, and on YouTube @dhrupurohit. You can also text Dhru at (302) 200-5643 or click here https://my.community.com/dhrupurohit. Sign up for Dhru’s Try This Newsletter - https://dhrupurohit.com/newsletter.
Interested in joining Dhru’s Facebook Community? Submit your request to join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/28196....
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