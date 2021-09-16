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AxeTruth 09/15 Wednesday Chopping Block – USA Voting RIG-a-mortis
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20 views • September 16, 2021
Lets Do it again, the Democrats cheated with mail in ballot, and Dominon vote flipping in the California Gov Recall Election.. the USA voting system is dead.
1. Hudson Mayor demands all school board members resign of face charges child pornography
2. Clive Palmer is not only a billionaire mining magnate, he's a freedom fighter who gives zero fucks about the pushback he's getting from the Australian government
3. Lin Wood dropping truth bombs on the Communist in our Government
4. Tucker Carlson's Opening Segment About Nicki Minaj being censored twitter
5. Pfizer says they are hacking the software of life, here list of people have died or had serious adverse reaction to Pfizer vaccine
6. Unvaccinated Nurse fired for not complying they refused to hand her a termination letter
7.Biden refers to the Australian prime minister as "fellow down under" after addressing Boris Johnson by his first name at the AUKUS announcement.
8. Live on CNN when reporting the Recall results Someone explain to me why the Gavin Newsom recall effort had 351K votes DELETED from the YES total LIVE on CNN
9. Another Celebrity Mariah Carey fake getting the vaccine , you can clearly see they used a retractible needle
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Hudson Mayor demands all school board members resign of face charges child pornography
2. Clive Palmer is not only a billionaire mining magnate, he's a freedom fighter who gives zero fucks about the pushback he's getting from the Australian government
3. Lin Wood dropping truth bombs on the Communist in our Government
4. Tucker Carlson's Opening Segment About Nicki Minaj being censored twitter
5. Pfizer says they are hacking the software of life, here list of people have died or had serious adverse reaction to Pfizer vaccine
6. Unvaccinated Nurse fired for not complying they refused to hand her a termination letter
7.Biden refers to the Australian prime minister as "fellow down under" after addressing Boris Johnson by his first name at the AUKUS announcement.
8. Live on CNN when reporting the Recall results Someone explain to me why the Gavin Newsom recall effort had 351K votes DELETED from the YES total LIVE on CNN
9. Another Celebrity Mariah Carey fake getting the vaccine , you can clearly see they used a retractible needle
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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