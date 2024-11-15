ILLEGAL ALIEN BRUTALLY MURDERS WOMAN DETAILS REVEALED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, disappeared while out for a morning jog and was found later that day with fatal injuries after being viciously attacked with a rock by Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien invader. Ibarra, aged 26, was apprehended with substantial forensic, digital, and video evidence connecting him to the crime, facing charges of murder, assault, and kidnapping among others.