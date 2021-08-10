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American Marxist Coup? Rep Paul Gosar Answers REAL Questions in Exclusive Interview at Stew Peters
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62 views • August 10, 2021
StewPeters.tv EXCLUSIVE! - Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) joined Stew for an exclusive and very candid 1-on-1 interview for a serious talk about the real state of our union.
https://rumble.com/vkx8cn-american-marxist-coup-rep-paul-gosar-answers-real-questions-in-exclusive-in.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.StewPeters.shop
https://rumble.com/vkx8cn-american-marxist-coup-rep-paul-gosar-answers-real-questions-in-exclusive-in.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.StewPeters.shop
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