U.S. Investigation Into Indian Assassination Plot
U.S. Investigation Into Indian Assassination Plot. India Is In Some Serious Hot Water But This Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg. India Has Been Committing Crimes Against Americans On U.S, Soil For A Very Long Time. India Needs To Be Barred From Our Immigration System And Sanctioned As A State Sponsor Of Terrorism.

#IndianTechFraud #IndianAssasins #IndianTechCartels #InvasionOneZeroOne #TheUntouchables

