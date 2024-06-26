Weather Warfare Technology. clips from the live.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weather Warfare Technology. Alright guys, can you please share the linked video to your groups, friends and family. While I belong to many groups. I'm not sure who is actually staying true to the movement 🤔 So many are spreading pure fantasy based on beliefs that have nothing to do with weather modification but some of these beliefs keep people from the truth of what is happening. Thank you.
Keep Looking Up 👀
Full video
https://www.youtube.com/live/sfuPv-mMLDU
eyes in outer space
• Disney's Weather Control ⚡☀️ 1959
I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
MontgomeryPeabody
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher