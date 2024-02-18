Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump on Trial-You're Next
channel image
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
9 Subscribers
52 views
Published 13 hours ago

Trump's Trial loss in New York City and fine of $350 million is a farce and if it were to stand scrutiny from the appeals process, shows what the left what they would do to anyone on the right, if they remain in power.

Keywords
judgenew yorkdeutsche bankbankstrialpropertymar-a-lagomiscarriagelawfarevaluealinaappraisalengoroncontrictionjustice habba

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket