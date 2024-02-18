Trump on Trial-You're Next

Trump's Trial loss in New York City and fine of $350 million is a farce and if it were to stand scrutiny from the appeals process, shows what the left what they would do to anyone on the right, if they remain in power.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.