Satan, the Rider on the White Horse & God's Secret Weapon
Brenda Weltner
Published 21 hours ago |

Who is the 'god of fortresses and what does he have to do with the Seat of Satan? Who is the 7th King? What does the Rider on the White Horse have to do with all of this? And...what is God's final 'secret weapon"? Show notes : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FnwW1ctjVdsQGT6Gnk3hz0HgJe48jyZ6/view?usp=share_link Satan’s Seat in Pergamum:https://youtu.be/liTp8-A9XlU Jesus has the Keys of David: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw Letters to 7 Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otg5_l7qWI0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3 “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk Understanding Time in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s

