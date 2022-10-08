Create New Account
Drink Along 48: Miller High Life 4.0/5
Well I finally got around to drinking this classic.Running 4.6 for the ABV, 7 is the listed IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a clean, crisp and clear 3.

While she is a bit sweet for my palate she is by no means a candy-ish dessert style brew.

Fast crisp and smooth this is an easy quaffer and a solid choice for a warmer weather adult beverage.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

All opinions are my own

