Drink Along 48: Miller High Life 4.0/5

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Well I finally got around to drinking this classic.Running 4.6 for the ABV, 7 is the listed IBUs and the SRM by my eye is a clean, crisp and clear 3.
While she is a bit sweet for my palate she is by no means a candy-ish dessert style brew.
Fast crisp and smooth this is an easy quaffer and a solid choice for a warmer weather adult beverage.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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