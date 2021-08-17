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MindRewire Intro- What is Mindrewire and who am I
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70 views • August 17, 2021
My intro to Brighteon- Im getting kicked off YT
Upcoming videos!
Subconscious Change
Spiritual Coaching
Using an expresso machine with star anise for shikimic acid.
My covid remedy.
How to use Horse Ivermectin . how it saved my life...
WHat is the Mark of the Beast?
All coming in the next few days- watch share, like and subscribe to my channel-
I bless you and thank you!
Also for the Jonathon Otto series
https://upvir.al/ref/MU60804599/
Use this link to register - ITS FREE!!
A message from Jonathon -
Jonathan Otto here, founder of Health Secret.
First, I want to personally thank you for registering to watch my new docu-series, "Vaccine Secrets." I’ve spent hundreds of hours working day and night to bring you the truth about COVID-19 that the mainstream media continues to hide from the public.
The past year has revealed a lot about Big Pharma and our governments all across the world.
We’ve seen everything from media control to full-blown censorship occurring if something didn’t fit their personal agendas.
If you question the vaccine or the virus at all you are immediately labeled as a "conspiracy theorist" and shunned from modern society and that simply isn’t fair.
Anyone should have the right to gather unbiased information and make their own opinions about a topic.
That’s why I want to reveal the truth and give you back the freedom to make your own informed decisions.
In order to give you this information, I do have a small favor to ask of you -- Please add [email protected] to your safe sender list to guarantee you receive all of our emails.
The first episode will go live on August 30 at 8 PM EST and you’ll have 24 hours to watch that episode before it’s taken down.
Go here to see a rundown of the guests that will be speaking.
https://vsecretscc.com/
Upcoming videos!
Subconscious Change
Spiritual Coaching
Using an expresso machine with star anise for shikimic acid.
My covid remedy.
How to use Horse Ivermectin . how it saved my life...
WHat is the Mark of the Beast?
All coming in the next few days- watch share, like and subscribe to my channel-
I bless you and thank you!
Also for the Jonathon Otto series
https://upvir.al/ref/MU60804599/
Use this link to register - ITS FREE!!
A message from Jonathon -
Jonathan Otto here, founder of Health Secret.
First, I want to personally thank you for registering to watch my new docu-series, "Vaccine Secrets." I’ve spent hundreds of hours working day and night to bring you the truth about COVID-19 that the mainstream media continues to hide from the public.
The past year has revealed a lot about Big Pharma and our governments all across the world.
We’ve seen everything from media control to full-blown censorship occurring if something didn’t fit their personal agendas.
If you question the vaccine or the virus at all you are immediately labeled as a "conspiracy theorist" and shunned from modern society and that simply isn’t fair.
Anyone should have the right to gather unbiased information and make their own opinions about a topic.
That’s why I want to reveal the truth and give you back the freedom to make your own informed decisions.
In order to give you this information, I do have a small favor to ask of you -- Please add [email protected] to your safe sender list to guarantee you receive all of our emails.
The first episode will go live on August 30 at 8 PM EST and you’ll have 24 hours to watch that episode before it’s taken down.
Go here to see a rundown of the guests that will be speaking.
https://vsecretscc.com/
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