"I am Russian" - All Russian Region Choir Singing, song - Take Action - ENG SUBS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/b0c2a444-aa78-42d1-afb6-75993a6cfe8f



I'm sharing this video from, 'the Truth shall make you free' on YouTube.





'I am Russian' - All Russian choir action & Message to the Scarlet Colored Beast (English Subtitles)





Much better than this, is this song being made famous recently by the song writer and Russian singer, "Shaman". I have this version of this song uploaded here at my link, https://www.brighteon.com/16ee5b53-65ae-4849-a81b-159cfeb5f8ef



