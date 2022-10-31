Castle Bravo Nuclear Explosion

Imminent destruction is APPROACHING fast: It is best for EVERYONE to simply get on their knees and pray.

"Wisdom is 'PULLING the carpet' out from underneath EVERYONE - to show them "what True Leadership looks like". Because, to ALLOW mankind to continue on their destructive course, without INTERVENING? - would be "IRRESPONSIBLE". Wisdom is 'INTERVENING' in the lives of every man, woman, and child on the planet - to IMPACT the earth - to JOLT people out, of their delusions and illusions." (October 18, 2022 Blog)

This video is connected to Our October 18, 2022 Blog. - that can be found near the bottom of the article at that link.

March 1, 1954 Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands (wikipedia)

