TLAV Arming Ukraine A Censored CBS Story

The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/tLziY8FhlNoT/

https://rumble.com/v1fxtgz-arming-ukraine-a-censored-cbs-story.html





Arming Ukraine: A Censored CBS Story





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 08/08/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/while-we-fight-to-expose-lockdowns-mask-covid-jab-dangers-your-great-reset-future-is-being-built/