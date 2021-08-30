© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon - Kabul Airport Evac News
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • August 30, 2021
They filled planes for days with unaccompanied minors and people without papers now there are Americans right at the gate with blue passports and they’re not letting them on the planes -you awake yet
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/35960
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/35960
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.