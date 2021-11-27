Silent War Ep. 6134: Lin Wood V The Flynns. Fake MAGA, but Who. Military Going Unpaid!

In this episode of The Silent War-Navy soldiers going without pay, forced into debt. Mirroring inflationary events before the Fall of Rome.CNN Lightens Skin Color of Waukesha BLM-Supporting Christmas Parade Killer.CHAOS AND RIOTING Break Out on Solomon Islands in Defiance to Govt-Imposed COVID Lockdowns.ESPN Hemorrhaging Subscribers like their Fake News cousins.Another NU variant of Covid.. With Booster shots and excuses why they failed and killed so many sure to follow.Leaked HHS Memo Shows Biden Gang Plans to Disregard Religious Freedom Rights.California Town Declares Independence From "Dictatorship Powers" Of State, Federal COVID Mandates.Unvaccinated Military were not allowed to Travel to See Their Families This Thanksgiving.Ahead of Christmas Season, Salvation Army Shocks Nation with Embrace of Critical Race Theory.Patrick Byrne - in an apparent alliance with the Flynns - calls Lin Wood a Tacky Kook as Lin Wood implies deception at a massive level from Sidney Powell, Patrick Bryne, and the Flynns. And he brought recordings.Something stinks like FAKE MAGA. But who?Navy soldiers going without pay, forced into debt. Mirroring inflationary events before the Fall of Rome.CNN Lightens Skin Color of Waukesha BLM-Supporting Christmas Parade Killer.CHAOS AND RIOTING Break Out on Solomon Islands in Defiance to Govt-Imposed COVID Lockdowns.ESPN Hemorrhaging Subscribers like their Fake News cousins.Another NU variant of Covid.. With Booster shots and excuses why they failed and killed so many sure to follow.Leaked HHS Memo Shows Biden Gang Plans to Disregard Religious Freedom Rights.California Town Declares Independence From "Dictatorship Powers" Of State, Federal COVID Mandates.Unvaccinated Military were not allowed to Travel to See Their Families This Thanksgiving.Ahead of Christmas Season, Salvation Army Shocks Nation with Embrace of Critical Race Theory.Patrick Byrne - in an apparent alliance with the Flynns - calls Lin Wood a Tacky Kook as Lin Wood implies deception at a massive level from Sidney Powell, Patrick Bryne, and the Flynns. And he brought recordings.Something stinks like FAKE MAGA. But who?All of this, and more.Our America 1st Sponsors are all having Black Friday Sales!Stop giving your money to companies who hate American values. Shop with our patriot American 1st sponsors this Black Friday. Their products aren't sitting on ships in the Long Beach Harbor... "Let's Go Brandon"!Go To >>>Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]Use coupon code [LETSGOBRANDON]For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat