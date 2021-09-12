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Demo Christiansborg Københavcn Part. 1 Veteran Frømand Lars Gram [11.09.2021]
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10 views • September 12, 2021
Kære Dansker...
Hvad er det der foregår lige nu?
Er du i tvivl om hvad der foregår...
Så prøv at hør hvad Veteran og tidligere frømand Lars Gram her fortæller.
Juli 2021
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/fyret-froemand-jeg-tror-ikke-paa-at-de-goer-det-for-saa-havde-de-gjort-det
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/fyret-froemand-vil-laegge-sag-an-mod-forsvarsministeriet-efter-anklager-om
https://olfi.dk/2021/07/29/forsvarsministeriet-kan-imoedese-staevning-efter-froemands-fyring-fra-reserven/
https://olfi.dk/2021/07/13/froemand-fyret-for-forsoeg-paa-at-hverve-soldater-til-revolution/
https://olfi.dk/2021/07/16/rapport-med-konspirationsteoretiske-synspunkter-var-med-til-at-faelde-froemand/
WORLD WIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM - Denmark Part 8 [15.05.2021]
STÆRK TALE af Dansk Veteran Tidligere Frømand Lars Gram
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0ZKghReeAnV/
Veteran Bjørnsøn: Tidligere frømand Lars Gram M.i.B. Denmark Demo Grundlovsdags [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vw1MojMBNqSy/
Dansk Veteran Tidligere Frømand Lars Gram
10,388 views May 15, 2021
Brian Bjørnsøn - 329 subscribers
https://youtu.be/zlob1fFWi-8
Karsten Holt Larsen:
http://danmarkforst.dk/ - VACCINERNES SORTE BOG
http://danmarkforst.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Plakat-%E2%80%93-Danmark-Foerst-Coronavirus-og-Vaccine-1-Side-Version-6.pdf
https://vk.com/karstenholt
https://vk.com/danmarkforst
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SV7nycEGeYt5/
https://twitter.com/KarstenHoltLar1
http://t.me/@KarstenFromDenmark
https://gab.com/Karsten_Holt_Larsen
Hvad er det der foregår lige nu?
Er du i tvivl om hvad der foregår...
Så prøv at hør hvad Veteran og tidligere frømand Lars Gram her fortæller.
Juli 2021
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/fyret-froemand-jeg-tror-ikke-paa-at-de-goer-det-for-saa-havde-de-gjort-det
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/fyret-froemand-vil-laegge-sag-an-mod-forsvarsministeriet-efter-anklager-om
https://olfi.dk/2021/07/29/forsvarsministeriet-kan-imoedese-staevning-efter-froemands-fyring-fra-reserven/
https://olfi.dk/2021/07/13/froemand-fyret-for-forsoeg-paa-at-hverve-soldater-til-revolution/
https://olfi.dk/2021/07/16/rapport-med-konspirationsteoretiske-synspunkter-var-med-til-at-faelde-froemand/
WORLD WIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM - Denmark Part 8 [15.05.2021]
STÆRK TALE af Dansk Veteran Tidligere Frømand Lars Gram
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0ZKghReeAnV/
Veteran Bjørnsøn: Tidligere frømand Lars Gram M.i.B. Denmark Demo Grundlovsdags [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vw1MojMBNqSy/
Dansk Veteran Tidligere Frømand Lars Gram
10,388 views May 15, 2021
Brian Bjørnsøn - 329 subscribers
https://youtu.be/zlob1fFWi-8
Karsten Holt Larsen:
http://danmarkforst.dk/ - VACCINERNES SORTE BOG
http://danmarkforst.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Plakat-%E2%80%93-Danmark-Foerst-Coronavirus-og-Vaccine-1-Side-Version-6.pdf
https://vk.com/karstenholt
https://vk.com/danmarkforst
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SV7nycEGeYt5/
https://twitter.com/KarstenHoltLar1
http://t.me/@KarstenFromDenmark
https://gab.com/Karsten_Holt_Larsen
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