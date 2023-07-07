Create New Account
AA_IB_273_Creeping_Surveillance
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
119 Subscribers
22 views
Published Friday

Tonight we will delve into the Judge Doughty’s rebuke of the surveillance state that we live in and the Biden DOJ appeal of the federal ruling.  I’ll also delve into the joke level 1984 police state that we already live in.   


Check out the show, like, and share the links!

