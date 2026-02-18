NOW THIS IS JUST UNEXPLAINABLE 🪓 SIVAADY

107 views • 1 day ago

Have a wonderful day or night wherever you may be and remember to laugh more🤣

The mayor of Philadelphia Cherelle Parker is asked what’s her definition of a sanctuary city and it doesn’t go well.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.