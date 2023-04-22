Create New Account
Skiing in the Backcountry of the European Alps can be Extremely Dangerous - You can Fall into a Crevasse.
Skiing in the backcountry of the European Alps can be extremely dangerous. There are cliffs, rocks, avalanches, crevasses, and other hazards to worry about.

The video shows Les Powtos accidentally falling into a huge crevasse (the technical term for this hole in the snow) while skiing somewhere in the French Alps.

Absolutely terrifying!

Don't worry, Powtos is okay. He went on to explain in the comments how he escaped the huge crevasse.

"he quietly put the skis on the bag, ice ax crampons and a small piece of rope from his friends"

He's lucky to be alive. It looks like he could have kept falling dozens of more feet if he hadn't come to a stop along the wall. He's probably thanking whichever god he prays to that this incident didn't end with his demise.

