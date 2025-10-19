Mosab Hassan Yousef: “We Walked Right Into Hamas’s TRAP — Here’s Their ULTIMATE GOAL”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this exclusive and unfiltered interview with Israeli journalist Zvi Yechezkeli, Mosab Hassan Yousef — the son of a Hamas co-founder turned Israeli informant — exposes Hamas’s ultimate goal, the Palestinian Authority’s hidden agenda, and the West’s dangerous misunderstanding of radical Islam. For the first time inside Israel since leaving two decades ago, Mosab sits down with Zvi Yechezkeli in the Judean Hills to deliver a chilling analysis of how Hamas manipulates war, propaganda, and Western compassion — and how Israel and the free world fell right into the psychological trap.