Exclusive-Bombshell Warning: Meat, Milk, Water, Air Are All Polluted With Graphene Oxide

Nano metals of graphene and ferric oxide and forever chemicals such as PEG, PFOS, PFOA, hydrogel and phosgene are being used in the atmosphere, water, food as well as the jabs to transfect humans and animals. Reports are emerging of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals' blood developing self-assembling graphene nano and micro structures, acting mysteriously as WiFi antennas as humans and animals become part of the wireless body area network (WBAN) receiving and transmitting harmful radiation effecting health, energy and vitality!

Reports are emerging of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals' blood developing graphene self-assembling structures, acting mysteriously as antennas. This phenomenon is being linked to the terrifying surge in so-called Turbo Cancers.





Is Transhumanism their real end goal?





We knew there was something drastically wrong with the mRNA gene therapies. The "Internet of Things" and "The Internet of Humans"

often touted by the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab's disciple Yuval Noah Harari often speaks of Transhumanism and that ALL humans are hackable.





Was this their real intention all along!





Independent businessman Anders Brunstad steps forward with chilling insights, drawing a line connecting the spike in global excess deaths, particularly in countries with high vaccination rates, directly to vaccine injuries and the deployment of 4G and 5G technologies.





He sheds light on the ominous role of Super conductor Quantum Dot technology, including Graphene Oxide and Hydrogel, which purportedly serves as an internal antenna.





The interaction with radiation, according to Brunstad, is causing measurable, detrimental effects within the body, leading to the destruction of red and other cells.





The mention of Lipid Nano Particles (LNP) containing graphene and ferric oxide as cytotoxic, genotoxic and magnet toxins sparks grave concerns, pointing to acidic inflammation and other severe consequences.





Moreover, the synthetic concoction known as DARPA Hydrogel—a mix that includes polyethylene glycol—is identified as a military-grade biological weapon carrying a payload highly toxic payload of graphene and ferric oxide.





Brunstad's alarming statement makes it clear: "This is a military bio-weapon technology," highlighting a sinister pattern of excess mortality linked to the acceleration of telecommunications technology referred to as 4G and 5G.





He doesn't stop there, delving into the toxic substances found in vaccinations, which, far from being theoretical, present real dangers.





According to him, these substances, in tandem with graphene quantum dots, act as "mini nukes of radiation," posing a potential risk of intensified radiation among groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals through a process ominously referred to as "shedding" when humans and animals are really transmitting harmful radiation leading to sickness and dis-ease!





