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07.20.2020 Observations
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14 views • July 21, 2020
Just sifting thru the chatter and chaff of today's "news". I'm seeing the increase in the spin cycle and a definite wobble on the axis. It seems like there are more psyops being dropped as well. I get the feeling that the panic play will come forward soon. Heads up and on a swivel folks.
thx for coming by, keep it light and tight.
E.
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thx for coming by, keep it light and tight.
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are just my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
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