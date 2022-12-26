Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom And Stored Honey.
Proverbs 24:14 (NIV).
14) Know also that wisdom is like honey for you:
If you find it, there is a future hope for you,
and your hope will not be cut off.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Discovering Wisdom is like storing honey.
It will always be there to rescue you when needed.
