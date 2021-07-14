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Illegal aliens working on another absentee owned mcmansion in Phoenix
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111 views • July 14, 2021
Illegal aliens working on $2 million plus mcmansion at Missouri Ave and 6th st. Primary builder is True Performance. These mcmansion keep going up and remain empty for years owned by absentee owners who are frequently hostile foreigners from Saudi Arabia and China. Colony Capital(owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed in Talal) is buying up thousands of Phoenix houses leaving them empty to rig prices or only renting to hostile foreigners(see report on Palestinian flag waving at Phoenix house).
These ultra rich are also laundering $$ from organized crime into more mcmansions. The net result is the destruction of American neighborhoods and the American dream destroyed of owning a house for middle and working class families.
Note: These mcmansions have also been documented to be used by chinese(San Marino California)and hostile foreign muslims to house their pregnant women to churn out anchor babies.
These ultra rich are also laundering $$ from organized crime into more mcmansions. The net result is the destruction of American neighborhoods and the American dream destroyed of owning a house for middle and working class families.
Note: These mcmansions have also been documented to be used by chinese(San Marino California)and hostile foreign muslims to house their pregnant women to churn out anchor babies.
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