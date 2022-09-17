Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who has the most Antichrist potential? Charles, William, or Henry?
116 views
channel image
Freed From Evil
Published 2 months ago |

Very soon Prince Charles is expected to take the throne as King. Nostradamus accurately predicted the year of the Queen's death even though he lived in the 1500's, and he also predicted that due to a divorce that many people disapproved of a man who would become King and force him out, then someone unexpected would take the throne. Here is the actual translated Quatrain: "Because they disapproved of his divorce A man, who, later they considered unworthy The people will force out the King of the Islands A man will replace him who never expected to be King"

See my new article on the subject here: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/antichrist-house-of-mountbatten-windsor

Link to the Many 666 Combinations of Harry's name: http://j.mp/108Harry666

Keywords
prophecyrapturequeen elizabethwindsorantichristprince williammountbattenking charlesprince henry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket