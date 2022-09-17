Who has the most Antichrist potential? Charles, William, or Henry?

Very soon Prince Charles is expected to take the throne as King. Nostradamus accurately predicted the year of the Queen's death even though he lived in the 1500's, and he also predicted that due to a divorce that many people disapproved of a man who would become King and force him out, then someone unexpected would take the throne. Here is the actual translated Quatrain: "Because they disapproved of his divorce A man, who, later they considered unworthy The people will force out the King of the Islands A man will replace him who never expected to be King"

