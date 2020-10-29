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Dark Outpost 10-29-2020 Should Christians Celebrate Halloween?
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86 views • October 29, 2020
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First up, the latest news headlines including nine facts about COVID-19 which prove it is a pandemic of fearmongering and ignorance.
Then...It’s not uncommon for people to struggle with whether to celebrate Halloween. Some see it as a dark day full of evil influence while others deem it a harmless time for fun costumes and candy. What is a Christian to do? Tonight, in our weekly visit with Jessie Czebotar, we discuss how this should be handled in the Christian household. Plus...Jessie answers your questions. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
First up, the latest news headlines including nine facts about COVID-19 which prove it is a pandemic of fearmongering and ignorance.
Then...It’s not uncommon for people to struggle with whether to celebrate Halloween. Some see it as a dark day full of evil influence while others deem it a harmless time for fun costumes and candy. What is a Christian to do? Tonight, in our weekly visit with Jessie Czebotar, we discuss how this should be handled in the Christian household. Plus...Jessie answers your questions. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost!
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